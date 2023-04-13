ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Travis Gregory, 36, with the murder of Antwinette Paschal, 26, who was found dead in a home on Guilford Road on Saturday.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Guilford Road at 1:12 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found the front door open and the house ransacked, according to the arrest report. They located Paschal dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the living room when they arrived.

An autopsy later revealed she had been shot under the chin.

Gregory was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of 11th Street on a “failure to appear” warrant from an earlier crime, police said.

He was charged with her murder.

Gregory is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

According to court records, he also faces charges for delivery of cocaine, possession of cannabis, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, failure to signal, and driving without a license, stemming from a December 2022 arrest.

Gregory was arrested in January for Domestic Battery after allegedly tackling and beating Paschal in the front yard of their home when a passerby tried to intervene. The couple reportedly yelled at the man and both refused to talk to responding police officers, according to court documents.

Police said Gregory’s criminal history showed a history of domestic violence-related arrests and several reports of domestic violence at the Guilford Road house.