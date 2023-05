ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lewis Brown, 49, for a Sunday night murder.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue around 11:40 p.m. where a 50 -year-old man was found dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Brown remained at the scene, and had a handgun on his person, police said.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.