Rockford man charged with providing drugs which led to woman’s overdose death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Michael Leflore, 32, has been charged with delivering the drugs which killed Kaja Threadgill, 28, on April 23rd, 2020.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police officers were called out to the 300 block of Forest Avenue around 2:52 a.m. for a reported overdose.
Threadgill died of a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, according to the coroner’s office.
Leflore has been charged with Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
