Rockford man charged with rape

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Zachery Michael Sanders was indicted Thursday on rape charges for an alleged December 2018 sexual assault.

According to Rockford Police, officers were notified of the sexual assault on December 29th, 2018.

Sanders has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 23rd.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

