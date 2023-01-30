ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Francis Froeber, 42, was arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly fired a weapon in the 200 block of S. Springfield Avenue.

When Rockford Police officers arrived around 1 a.m., they spotted Froeber leaving the area in a car. He was pulled over, and police say a gun was found during the investigation.

Froeber was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, but as of this writing, has been released on bond.