Rockford man charged with reckless discharge of a weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 22-year-old Kyle Haunroth on Saturday after he allegedly fired a weapon in a residential neighborhood and refused to comply with police.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Oak Grove Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers reported hearing additional shots fired from the residence as they arrived, and saw Haunroth exit from the back door of the home before retreating back inside and refusing to respond to officers.

Police say a short time later he came out the front door and was arrested.

Haunroth was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.