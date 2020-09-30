Rockford man charged with residential burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has charged 38-year-old James Prebula, Jr. for residential burglary.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Prebula in connection with a trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property complaint at a home in the 7900 block of S. Main Street on September 6th.

Prebula faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

