Rockford man charged with residential burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has charged 38-year-old James Prebula, Jr. for residential burglary.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Prebula in connection with a trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property complaint at a home in the 7900 block of S. Main Street on September 6th.
Prebula faces 15 years in prison if convicted.
