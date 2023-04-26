MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Vincent Phillips, 41, of Rockford, has been charged with selling methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in Wisconsin.

According to a grand jury indictment, on February 18, 2023, Phillips possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that on three occasions between April 4 and April 20, 2023, he distributed methamphetamine. The indictment further alleges that two of the distributions involved 50 grams or more of the drug. The indictment also alleges that on April 20, 2023, Phillips possessed cocaine with intent to distribute, and that he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Phillips was arrested on April 20th and is being held at the Sauk County Jail.