Rockford man charged with ‘serious’ beating of 3-month-old child

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Aaron Cole has been accused of seriously beating a 3-month-old child.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Cole was arrested Thursday after officers learned the child was being treated at a local hospital.

Police say Cole is related to the victim.

Cole was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery to a Child and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

