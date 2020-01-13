Rockford man charged with sex abuse, battery of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –34-year-old Juan Gonzales-Esteves has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Rockford Police say they began investigating Gonzales-Estevez on December 10th, 2019, after a report of sexual abuse had occurred on East Gate Parkway.

According to court records, on or around April 24th, 2018, Gonzales-Esteves fondled a 15-year-old victim, for which he is charged with 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

On April 25th, 2018, prosecutors allege that in addition to touching the victim, resulting in further 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, he kissed her, which added a charge of Domestic Battery.

Gonzales-Esteves is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

