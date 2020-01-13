Rockford man charged with sex abuse, battery of a minor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –34-year-old Juan Gonzales-Esteves has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Rockford Police say they began investigating Gonzales-Estevez on December 10th, 2019, after a report of sexual abuse had occurred on East Gate Parkway.

According to court records, on or around April 24th, 2018, Gonzales-Esteves fondled a 15-year-old victim, for which he is charged with 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

On April 25th, 2018, prosecutors allege that in addition to touching the victim, resulting in further 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, he kissed her, which added a charge of Domestic Battery.

Gonzales-Esteves is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories