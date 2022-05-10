ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Devarious Washington, 29, for the rape of a child under the age of 15.

According to police, the department received word of the alleged assault on Tuesday, May 3rd, and soon identified Washington as the suspect.

Police say Washington and the victim were known to each other but did not elaborate.

Washington was arrested on Monday, May 9th, and charged with Criminal Sexual Assault.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.