ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tony Tennento, 36, has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.

According to Rockford Police, officers were contacted on Friday, March 18th. Tennento was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on Thursday, April 7th in the 1000 block of North Rockton Avenue.

Tennento has been charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet, Grooming, and Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has since bonded out.