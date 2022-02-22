ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Harris, 21, has been charged with criminal sexual abuse of a disabled person and a 14-year-old child for sex crimes allegedly committed between January 1st and July 30th, 2020.

According to court records, Harris “knowingly committed an act of sexual conduct” with a person with a “severe or profound intellectual disability,” and then again with a 14-year-old family member.

Harris has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on an $8,000 bond.

He faces up to 60 years in prison, and if convicted, must register as a sex offender.