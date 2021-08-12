Rockford man charged with sexual abuse, child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Anthony Bahena, 28, on sexual abuse and child pornography charges, after he allegedly abused and made child pornography of a victim under 17-years-old.

According to the Rockford Police Department, detectives were advised of the crime on Thursday, July 29th.

During the investigation, police learned the female victim was allegedly sexually abused by Bahena. Police say Bahena and the victim were known to each other.

Bahena was arrested on Wednesday, August 11th and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Possession of Child Pornography.