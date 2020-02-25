Rockford man charged with sexual abuse of a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 56-year-old Maurice Miles was arrested Tuesday on charges that he sexually abused a juvenile in October of 2019.
According to Rockford Police, investigators say Miles was known to the victim.
He is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
