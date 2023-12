ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

According to the Rockford Police Department, a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile was received on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023.

Adrian Ryder, 24, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023.

Ryer has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.