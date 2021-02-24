Rockford man charged with sexual assault of a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 55-year-old Reimundo Medrano has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13.

According to Rockford Police, a report of sexual abuse was filed on Friday, June 26th, 2020, that occurred in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street.

Medrano was identified as the suspect through the subsequent investigation, and was arrested on February 24th, 2021 in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue.

He was charged with 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Medrano was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

