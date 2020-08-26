Rockford man charged with sexual assault to a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Grand Jury has indicted 52-year-old George Clarke for sexual assault of a child and then for allegedly causing a car crash while driving drunk and high on drugs.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Winnebago County Sheriff received a report of sexual assault to a child in May 2020, and began an investigation, with Clarke as the suspect.
On August 6th, Rockford Police officers responded to a collision in the area of 9th and Harrison Avenue, and Clarke was arrested.
He faces 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, and charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggravated Driving Under the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, and Aggravated Driving with a Revoked License.
Clarke faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He is due to appear in court on October 1st.
