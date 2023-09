ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Martin Mota, 40, of Rockford, has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Rockford Police say they were notified of the crime on Friday, May 5th.

Martin, who was identified in the suspect in the investigation, was known to the victim, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, September 27th and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.