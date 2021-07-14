Rockford man charged with sexual assault to a minor, arrested in Arizona

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Frank Guerra, 32, charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

According to police, Guerra was developed as a suspect in a sex assault to a juvenile under the age of 13 in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. Police received a report of the crime on April 22nd.

On Saturday, July 10th, Guerra was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona and lodged in the Maricopa County Jail.

He faces charges of 5 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.