Rockford man charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury had indicted 32-year-old Joseph Malone for Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Malone was arrested after an investigation into a report given to Rockford Police by the Department of Children and Family Services on August 24th.

Malone faces up to 3 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 17th.

