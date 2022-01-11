Rockford man charged with sexual solicitation of a child

adrian camacho

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Adrian Camacho, 25, on charges of soliciting a child for sex over the internet.

Police say they were contacted on Monday, December 27th, about an adult male having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.

Camacho was identified as the suspect during the investigation and was arrested on Tuesday, January 11th.

He was charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child Over the Internet and Grooming.

Camacho was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

