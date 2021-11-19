Rockford man charged with sexually assaulting two juveniles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nylek Cobb, 24, has been charged with criminal sexual assault to two juveniles under the age of 15.

According to Rockford Police, detectives were contacted to investigate a report of sexual assault on Saturday, April 17th.

During the investigation, police say they became aware of a second victim, also under the age of 15.

Police say the victims and Cobb were known to each other, but did not elaborate.

Cobb was arrested after officers were called to the 1300 block of 5th Avenue on Wednesday, November 17th, on a domestic violence incident.

He is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Domestic Battery, and Theft.

Cobb was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.