ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public.

According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary School, and the victim was under 13 years old.

Baldwin was arrested on New Years’ Eve 2022 and booked into the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery in a Public Way and Aggravated Battery (Strangulation).

Baldwin is being held on a $50,000 bond.