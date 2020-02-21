Rockford man charged with string of recent retail thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Demarcus Latin has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in as many as 25 retail thefts in Rockford and surrounding areas.

On February 17th, Rockford Police say they received information that pointed them toward identifying Latin as the prime suspect in the crimes.

He was arrested on Thursday, February 20th, on several outstanding warrants in Beloit and Ogle County.

Police say Latin is responsible for 8 thefts in Rockford, including those at Tri-B Hardware, NAPA, Home Depot, Lowes, Harbor Freight, and Walgreens.

Latin was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and is facing additional charges by other law enforcement agencies.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

