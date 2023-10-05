ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man took police on a long chase early Tuesday morning, being pursued both by vehicle and on foot before being apprehended in a bush.

According to court documents, Jaime Garcia, 34, attempted to escape a police stop around 2:30 a.m. Garcia allegedly pulled out of a parking lot in the 2600 block of 20th Street before heading southbound.

Police pursued Garcia, who was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed. Officers discontinued their pursuit after Garcia allegedly turned northbound into alley.

Officers then visited Garcia’s purported address in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Upon police arrival, Garcia left the residence. He was later found in a bush about two lots away from his listed address.

Garcia is charged with fleeing/attempting to elude an officer and resisting an officer, among other traffic charges.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.