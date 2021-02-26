Rockford man cleared of 1993 murder wins his innocence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Years after being convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, Patrick Pursley has been cleared of all charges.

Pursley had been charged — and convicted in 1994 — of the murder of Andrew Ascher.

He spent over 20 years in prison, maintaining his innocence the entire time.

After a new trial based on new evidence, he was acquitted in 2019.

On Friday, a Winnebago County judge granted him a Certificate of Innocence which will wipe his record clear of the murder charge and allow him to file for compensation.

