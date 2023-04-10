ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javon Wilder, 57, was convicted of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to the Winnebago State’s Attorney’s Office, the crime was reported in July 2020. An investigation revealed that Wilder attempted to sexually assault the child in Rockford between October 22, 2018, and October 21, 2019.

Wilder was convicted on March 31st, 2023. No mugshot was available.

He faces up to 15 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Wilder will be sentenced on June 2nd, 2023.