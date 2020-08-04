Rockford man convicted of criminal sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Michael Lambert was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Abuse on Monday, for a crime committed in November 2018.

According to police, a victim notified police of the crime in 2018, and Lambert was charged.

He was convicted on Monday, August 3rd in a bench trial in Winnebago County court.

Lambert faces up to 3 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

