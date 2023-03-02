ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javin Mason, 32, convicted prior for selling stolen guns, was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in federal prison Thursday for illegal possession of a firearm.

Due to his status as a previously convicted felon, Mason is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun in Illinois.

He pleaded guilty in November 2022 to the latest charge against him.

In addition to his sentence, Mason must serve three years of supervised release.

The sentence was announced by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John Lausch, Jr., who announced he was resigning from the position yesterday.