Rockford man killed in double shooting on Berkeley Street

UPDATE: Rockford police have confirmed a 27-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries. Police say the 28-year-old shooting victim was treated for his injuries and released.

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers were called to the 2000 block of Berkeley Street in Rockford for a report of a shooting.

Authorities say that one male victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation 2000 block of Berkeley St. Male victim with life threatening injuries taken to local hospital. Investigation still ongoing. Please avoid area — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 13, 2020

Police say a 28-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE reference 2000 Berkeley St

Second male victim transported to local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing pleases avoid area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 13, 2020

