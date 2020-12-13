Rockford man killed in double shooting on Berkeley Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

via MGN

UPDATE: Rockford police have confirmed a 27-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries. Police say the 28-year-old shooting victim was treated for his injuries and released.

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers were called to the 2000 block of Berkeley Street in Rockford for a report of a shooting.

Authorities say that one male victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 28-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

We will have more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories