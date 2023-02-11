ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday.

Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another head-on.

The driver of the car that was hit, 57-year-old Greg Knapp of Rockford, was transported to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the car that crossed the center lane, 19-year-old Gage Watson of Rochelle, remains in the hospital.

A third car was involved and received minor damages while swerving to avoid the crash. That driver did not sustain any injuries.