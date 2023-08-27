ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man and his dog have been left without a place to live after an oil fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of 21st Place around 3 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. The man had been heating oil to cook food when he took his dog for a walk, temporarily forgetting that the stove was on.

He arrived back home to find the kitchen of the apartment engulfed in flames. He and the dog were able to escape, with neighbors calling for help.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, though the flames had extended into the walls and up to the apartment on the second floor, which was vacant. The hidden fire in the upper walls and floor was also put out.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The man and his dog were assisted by the Red Cross. Damages are estimated to be at $60,000.