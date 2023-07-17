ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was charged with 15 counts after a police chase ended in a crash.

Paul Thrist, 25, has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Driving Under Influence of Any Amount of Drug, Driving While Driver’s License is Suspended, Improper Turn Signal, Unlawful Display of Registration, Disregard Stop Sign, Failure to Reduce Speed, Seat Belt 1st and 2nd, Operate Uninured Motor Vehicle and Improper Lane Usage, according to court documents.

Deputies found a black, Cadillac CTS parked in the roadway in front of a residence in the 3200 block of Parkside Avenue, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Thrist, the registered owner of the vehicle, had an active warrant out for his arrest for Aggravated Fleeing to Alude.

The officers saw Thrist seated in the driver’s seat. They initiated a traffic stop, with Thrist fleeing, accelerating to a high rate of speed on Vermont Street. He reached about 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, according to court documents.

A Ford Mustang GT eventually entered the intersection of Liberty Drive and Vermont Street. Thrist hit the Mustang after he ran the stop sign, though he continued driving North on Vermont Street.

The chase came to an end after Thrist struck a silver Nissan Versa and rammed into a chain-link fence in the 3300 block of Liberty Drive, court documents said.

Deputies approached Thirst’s vehicle after it came to a rest. He was found unconscious. His vehicle was searched, though no proof of insurance was found.

Thrist was transported to a local hospital after he regained consciousness. He told an officer at the hospital that was “drunk” and “off the liquor.” Sobriety tests were performed, with blood and urine samples being taken for testing.

The driver of the Mustang was also taken to the hospital. He was charged with Unlicensed, Suspended Registration and No Insurance after dispatch confirmed that he did not have a valid driver’s license, court documents said.

Thrist was transported to the Winnebago County Jail