Rockford man faces 22 counts of child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Rockford Police announced that they have arrested Gary Wayne Wilson of Rockford on 22 counts of child pornography.

Rockford PD says they worked alongside the FBI on the investigation for several months.

Wilson, 49, is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond.

Officials did not provide additional information.

