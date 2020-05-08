Rockford man faces 7 years for alleged workplace theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 51-year-old John Hess was indicted Friday by a Winnebago County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing materials from his workplace, Machine Works on 11th Street.

According to court documents, police officers responded to theft complaint at the business on January 7th.

Hess has been charged with Theft in Excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.

He faces a sentence of 3-7 years if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 29th.

