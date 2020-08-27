Rockford man faces 7 years in prison on domestic battery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Shawn Young has been indicted on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Young was arrested on March 22nd, 2020, after Rockford Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of S. Winnebago Street on a domestic battery call.

Young was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, and Domestic Battery.

He faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted. Young is due to appear in court on September 16th.

