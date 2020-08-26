Rockford man faces charges for allegedly running from police during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted 39-year-old Larry Wright on charges of fleeing police during a traffic stop.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wright allegedly fled from Rockford Police as they attempted to pull him over on May 26th, 2019.

Wright was developed as a suspect and caught, authorities say. He now faces up to 6 years in prison on the charge of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th.

