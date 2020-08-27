Rockford man faces charges for growing over 200 cannabis plants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted Jin Zheng, 41, for allegedly possessing over 200 cannabis plants.

Rockford police say they investigated the building at 1310 Preston Street on August 10 after receiving a request by the City of Rockford to look into the building’s “unusual activity”.

Police say they discovered over 200 cannabis sativa plants growing inside, and developed Zheng as a suspect.

Zheng can face up to 15 years in prison with 2 years of mandatory supervised release if convicted. He is due in court on September 23.

According to state law, only Illinois residents who use marijuana for medicinal purposes (not recreational) can grow cannabis plants, with a maximum of five at a time.

