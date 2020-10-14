Rockford man faces charges for street racing crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Brandon Bernal-Lira faces up to 12 years in prison for a street racing crash at Alpine and Morsay in September.

A Winnebago County Grand Jury indicted Bernal-Lira for Aggravated Street Racing for his alleged part in the crash, which occurred on September 21st. A total of three people were hurt.

Bernal-Lira is scheduled to appear in court on October 22nd.

