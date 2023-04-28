ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Dylan Rucker, 20, on charges of child pornography after police reportedly found him to be in possession of nude photos of minors with whom he communicated online.

According to court records, police began an investigation into Rucker in November of 2022 after they learned he had been communicating with a 15-year-old minor on social media.

Police said they found multiple nude photos and other sexually explicit material featuring the girl on his accounts, whom the FBI discovered was a high school freshman in Texas.

Police reportedly found nude images of other underage girls in Rucker’s possession, including a 13 or 14-year-old girl with Down syndrome, according to the complaint.

According to the police report, Rucker was said to be into sexual relationships where the dominant male is the “daddy figure” and a woman plays the role of a young girl. Reportedly, Rucker possessed a dinosaur onsie, pack of pacifiers, and adult diapers, according to the criminal complaint.

Rucker was arrested on Thursday, April 27th, and was charged with Child Pornography and Grooming, and could spend 4 years in prison, if convicted.

Rucker was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has since been released on bond.