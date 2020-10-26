Rockford man faces drug, weapons charges after traffic stop chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old James Jones was arrested Sunday after police found cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and a gun in a car that fled from police during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop the vehicle, occupied by three people, in the area of Halsted Road and N. Rockton Ave around 7:20 p.m.

The vehicle eluded officers who say they were able to find it a short time later in the 1500 block of Arthur Avenue.

Two of the occupants fled from the car, one armed with a handgun, according to police. A Boone County K9 was able to lead police to the discarded weapon, but the two men got away.

Jones remained with the vehicle and was arrested after a second gun and the drugs were found in the car.

He was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and No Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

Jones was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories