Rockford man faces drug, weapons charges after traffic stop chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old James Jones was arrested Sunday after police found cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and a gun in a car that fled from police during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop the vehicle, occupied by three people, in the area of Halsted Road and N. Rockton Ave around 7:20 p.m.

The vehicle eluded officers who say they were able to find it a short time later in the 1500 block of Arthur Avenue.

Two of the occupants fled from the car, one armed with a handgun, according to police. A Boone County K9 was able to lead police to the discarded weapon, but the two men got away.

Jones remained with the vehicle and was arrested after a second gun and the drugs were found in the car.

He was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and No Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

Jones was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

