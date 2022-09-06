ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marc Davis, 45, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old through a texting app.

According to police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit was notified of the inappropriate contact on Monday, August 1st and began an investigation into Davis’ behavior.

Police said the victim and Davis were known to each other.

He was arrested on Friday, September 2nd at the Winnebago County Jail, where he was already in custody on DUI charges.

He now faces charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Grooming.