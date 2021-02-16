Rockford man faces gun charges after allegedly hitting multiple vehicles, trying to hide in Walmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police officers were called to investigate a hit and run crash at the intersection of Perryville Road and Walton Street.

Police say that the suspect, 21-year-old Camron Rose, struck two more vehicles after trying to get away from the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw him exit the vehicle and run to Wal-Mart on Walton Street.

Rose was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

He faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, along with various traffic offenses.