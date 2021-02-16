Rockford man faces gun charges after allegedly hitting multiple vehicles, trying to hide in Walmart

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police officers were called to investigate a hit and run crash at the intersection of Perryville Road and Walton Street.

Police say that the suspect, 21-year-old Camron Rose, struck two more vehicles after trying to get away from the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw him exit the vehicle and run to Wal-Mart on Walton Street.

Rose was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

He faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, along with various traffic offenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories