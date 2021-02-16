Rockford man faces gun, drug charges after police investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Reza Box was arrested on multiple charges Saturday morning after police say they found a gun, cocaine and marijuana in his car.

According to police, officers saw an unoccupied vehicle near the intersection of Kent and Court Streets around 1:20 a.m. and say they were able to see a handgun with the serial number filed off in plain view.

A short time later, police say two people returned to the car and were taken into custody.

Only Box was charged. He faces charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

