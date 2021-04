BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man arrested for a robbery at Walgreens has also been charged for a robbery at Subway in Belvidere.

On April 11, the Belvidere Police Department was called to the Subway on N. State Street. Scott Njos was identified through video surveillance and suspect descriptions.

Njos is facing additional charges of Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony) and Robbery (Class 2 Felony).

Njos is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.