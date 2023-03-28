ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man accused of killing a bicyclist in a DUI crash now faces charges of First Degree Murder.

Todd Norton, 52, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist, Bernard Sawtelle, beneath it.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 800 block of Brooke Road around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Police said a pickup truck, driven by Norton, crashed into a pole and trapped the cyclist.

Sawtelle was extricated from under the truck and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Norton had been charged with four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Death.

But on Monday, March 27th, 2023, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued new charges of First Degree Murder and Reckless Homicide for Norton, who is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.