Rockford man faces several charges after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rezo Box, 27, was arrested Friday night around 11:40 p.m. Rockford SCOPE Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue.

Officers soon discovered the driver, Box, had an outstanding parole violation. The officers found a handgun when they searched the vehicle.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:

Reza Box, 27, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon Defacement of a firearm, Parole Violation Warrant and Traffic offenses

Box was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

