Rockford man faces several charges after traffic stop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rezo Box, 27, was arrested Friday night around 11:40 p.m. Rockford SCOPE Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue.

Officers soon discovered the driver, Box, had an outstanding parole violation. The officers found a handgun when they searched the vehicle.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:

Reza Box, 27, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon Defacement of a firearm, Parole Violation Warrant and Traffic offenses

Box was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories