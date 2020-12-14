Rockford man faces weapon charge after accidentally shooting himself in foot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 8:30 a.m., Rockford officers responded to a local hospital after a gunshot victim checked himself in.

Officers learned that the 23-year-old male had accidentally shot himself with a weapon in the foot.

He was treated for his injuries and released. He was charged with Unlawful use of a Weapon.

