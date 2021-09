ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dwight Flournoy, 30, was arrested Sunday on weapons charges after police say they responded to a domestic incident.

Rockford Police say officers were summoned to the 1500 block of Birch Court around 3:41 a.m.

A gun was recovered during the investigation, police said.

Flournoy was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Criminal Trespass to Property.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.